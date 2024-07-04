Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.40

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$117.40 and last traded at C$117.00, with a volume of 26395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.85.

Stantec Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.70.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2953046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer bought 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

