Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Sells 25,000 Shares

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Standard Lithium from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Standard Lithium

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.