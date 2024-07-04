StakeWise Staked ETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.85 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,211.10 or 0.05503930 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $114.44 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,640 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,639.33044975. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,304.11166694 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,693,644.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

