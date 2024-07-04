SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Trading 10.1% Higher

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 76,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

SpringBig Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.75.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

