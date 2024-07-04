SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 18,949 shares.The stock last traded at $196.44 and had previously closed at $195.80.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.12 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

