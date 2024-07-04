Sovryn (SOV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,708.31

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Sovryn token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and $76,708.31 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,726,767.05488697 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.64798582 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $72,356.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

