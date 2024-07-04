SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 8,949,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,005,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

