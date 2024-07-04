Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 31,080.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 74,282 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

SNA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.89. The company had a trading volume of 146,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,097. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average of $279.32.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

