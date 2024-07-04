SLERF 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42.20 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. SLERF has a market cap of $100.06 million and approximately $42.20 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SLERF has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.24387385 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $28,968,885.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

