Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives C$16.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

SKE opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.12. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$7.91. The stock has a market cap of C$709.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

