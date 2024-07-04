Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial (LON:SSA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (LON:SSA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 18,358 shares trading hands.
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.50.
About Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial
AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.
