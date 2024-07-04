Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP stock traded down $6.97 on Thursday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 340,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,728. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

