Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.08. 171,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 264,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

