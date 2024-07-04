Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Decreases By 6.4%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EDF opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

