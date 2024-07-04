Short Interest in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Grows By 10.5%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 17,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 651,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 852.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 275,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

