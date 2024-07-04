Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Declines By 9.1%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 22,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 248,117 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,363. The stock has a market cap of $713.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

