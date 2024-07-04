Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Declines By 9.5%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 88,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 88,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $919,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,953.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 23.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Heartland Express Price Performance
Shares of HTLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 215,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,535. Heartland Express has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
