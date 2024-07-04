Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Increases By 7.3%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

GRIN remained flat at $13.94 during trading on Wednesday. 4,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

