Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Increases By 7.3%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance
GRIN remained flat at $13.94 during trading on Wednesday. 4,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $14.90.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
