Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 11.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FLC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,695. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

