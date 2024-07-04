Short Interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Drops By 5.0%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 9,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,812 shares of company stock worth $740,745. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 393,626 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

