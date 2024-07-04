Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Increases By 10.7%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CPS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,751. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.