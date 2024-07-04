Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Declines By 6.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 9,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,857,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,976,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,976,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,591 shares of company stock valued at $78,965,978 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.94. 3,241,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,725,735. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day moving average of $203.47. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

