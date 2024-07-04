Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rises By 8.3%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,218 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,928 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

