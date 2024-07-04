Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Drops By 6.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

BOLT remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,785. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOLT. Leerink Partnrs cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

