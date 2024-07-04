Short Interest in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Decreases By 8.0%

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOA. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 190,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $467,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,761. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $52.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

