Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Decreases By 5.9%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Beasley Broadcast Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
BBGI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 10,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Read More
