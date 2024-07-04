Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Declines By 5.3%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 10,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

AR stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.55 and a beta of 3.40. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after acquiring an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

