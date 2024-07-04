Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.