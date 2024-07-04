Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.08

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.08 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.56). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.54), with a volume of 85,432 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,733.33, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33,333.33%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

