Seele-N Trading Up 1,694.6% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 1,694.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,351.94 or 1.00076926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071093 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041167 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.