Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.