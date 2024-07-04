Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $74.00. 117,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

