Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Cut by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $103.23. 744,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

