Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 225,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,792. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

