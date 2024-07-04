Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.42

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.13 ($0.13). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 554,868 shares trading hands.

Scancell Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The company has a market capitalization of £94.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,037.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.42.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

