Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$35.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$30.98 on Friday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.915804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

