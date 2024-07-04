Sapphire 1-Day Volume Tops $877.03 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $877.03 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.97 or 0.05435506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,805,998,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,369,374 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

