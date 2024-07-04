Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,061 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70.
INTU traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $659.90. 931,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,425. The stock has a market cap of $184.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.19 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
