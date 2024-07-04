Sam Boong Park Sells 3,525 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $21,890.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,602.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 76,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $307.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

