Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.43.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $4,502,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,162,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $4,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,162,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,152 shares of company stock valued at $136,281,661 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

