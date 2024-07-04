Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,090,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $626,519,000 after buying an additional 402,220 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,901,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,152 shares of company stock worth $136,281,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

CRM stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

