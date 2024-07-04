RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 2%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €31.88 ($34.28) and last traded at €31.95 ($34.35). 3,411,687 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.60 ($35.05).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.