RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

