RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Trading Down 7.9%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

RTL Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

