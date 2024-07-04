RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. 56,779 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

