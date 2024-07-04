RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 447 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,420,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,580,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,729,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,123 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

