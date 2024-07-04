RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 198 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.93. 415,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,904. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $121.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

