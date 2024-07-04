RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 2,498,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

