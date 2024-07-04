RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $94.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

