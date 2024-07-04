Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $242.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ILMN. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %

ILMN opened at $105.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Illumina by 361.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Illumina by 7.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.